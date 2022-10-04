BON Hotel Waterfront Richards Bay an icon

from FUTHI MBHELE in Richards Bay

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

RICHARDS BAY, (CAJ News) – NAMED after the Mhlathuze and Mzingazi rivers, the Tuzi Gazi Waterfront holds iconic status as South Africa’s largest natural harbor.

The abovementioned two great tributaries flow into it.

Thus, being the only hotel situated on the Waterfront in Tuzi Gazi, BON Hotel Waterfront Richards Bay is equally a landmark.

The Hotel opened 13 years ago, then known as Protea Hotel Waterfront Richards Bay.

It offers stylish accommodation, large, elegantly furnished rooms that boast views of the waterfront and bay area.

All rooms include en-suite bathrooms, king-size beds, air conditioning, and satellite TV.

The hotel’s Ship to Shore Restaurant features an open plan design where guests can enjoy watching meals prepared.

Full English breakfast, lunch and dinner are served daily.

Guests can unwind on the pool deck that overlooks the Tuzi Gazi Waterfront.

The swimming pool features a seating pool area where guests can enjoy meals or drinks while relaxing in shallow waters.

“The word ‘Customer Relationship’ has a very important meaning to us,” Juanita Viviers, Customer Relations Executive told Durban Today, www.durbantoday.co.za

“We ensure to communicate with each guest and also all clients or agents as we value and appreciate the business,” she added.

When the Durban Today visited the hotel, it was full.

The hotel has 75 rooms and meeting rooms that can accommodate a maximum of 130 delegates.

It is strategically located- 5km from Alkastrand beach and Richards Bay County country club, 15km to Umfolozi casino and 13km to Richards Bay airport.

Despite the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions by the South African government, BON Hotel Waterfront Richards Bay is not letting its guard down.

“Although we have managed to get through these stages, we still care for our guests,” Viviers said.

“Therefore, ensure majority of the regulations are still in place, this creates a safe and clean holiday destination or even if it is just travel for work,” she said.

– CAJ News