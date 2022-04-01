Rwanda establishes Africa’s first 4IR centre

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda Bureau

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – RWANDA has launched the first Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in Africa.

The initiative launched in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF) will have a particular focus on data governance, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

C4IR shape new policies and strategies in technology governance that enable agile implementation and iteration via a fast-growing network of national and sub-national centres.

“The launch of this centre is enabled by investments that as a country have been making in science and technology,” said President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, who officiated at the centre’s opening ceremony.

He is hopeful the centre will build on this by making the 4IR an equalizing force, and contributing solutions to some of today’s most pressing challenges.

“We are very happy to have the World Economic Forum as a partner in this crucial and other endeavours,” Kagame said.

The centre will herald a new era for Rwanda and the continent.

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF, said innovation and entrepreneurship were key in heralding the 4IR.

“The work of our 4IR Centres has always been important, but in this time of great global upheaval it is more crucial than ever to build together a better future and use technology to do so,” Schwab said.

The milestone centre underlines Rwanda’s leadership in new technologies.

Børge Brende, President of the WEF, said C4IR Rwanda would play an important role to meet the ratio of Rwanda becoming an upper middle-income country by 2035.

“The centre, I hope, will be a key enabler of Rwanda’s goal of becoming an even more prosperous society,” Brende said.

C4IR Rwanda plays a critical role in responsibly accelerating technological adoption.

“We will use the centre as a catalyst for Africa to lead the world in shaping a more inclusive 4IR that addresses our unique challenges and unlocks more equitable opportunities for innovation and growth that deliver societal impact,” said Crystal Rugege, Managing Director of the C4IR Rwanda.

– CAJ News