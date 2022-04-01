OPPO Reno7 5G launches in SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OPPO has launched the Reno7 5G smartphone in South Africa.

The gadget, retailing for R14 999 (US$1 027), is the latest move by the Chinese firm to tap into opportunities in the 5G space in Africa’s most diversified economy.

Last week, OPPO expanded its product range in South Africa with its 5G CPE T1a router as it continues to grow its Internet of Things (IOT) portfolio.

The Reno7 5G is rolled out a year after the first premium smartphone, the Reno5 5G launched in South Africa.

The latest smartphone, available from Friday (April 1) is also retailing on both a 24 and 36 month contract at R749 per month or R549 p/m respectively.

According to the manufacturer, the new smartphone offers professional imaging capabilities, powerful hardware for a high-performance user experience and OPPO’s SuperVOOC Charging technology in an ultra-slim design.

The Reno7 5G is said to sets a new standard in imaging capabilities with a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled features to enable digital single-lens reflex (DSLR)-like photo and video content.

Its suite of imaging tools includes AI Highlight Video, Focus Tracking, Dual-View Video, Flash Snapshot.

The Reno7 5G triple main camera offers 64 MP wide, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras.

The selfie camera is 32MP.

This device uses Android 11 (Android 12 ready) as its operating system.

It is about 7,81mm thick and weighs in at about 173g, with 6,4-inch AMOLED screen.

The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard.

– CAJ News