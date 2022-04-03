Christ’s crucifixion shows not all will love you

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

OUR Lord Jesus Christ endured hatred and eventually was crucified yet he did not wrong anyone.

It therefore baffles me that while Christ suffered such hatred, some people want to be loved by everyone.

Well, it is not possible to be loved by everyone, in as much as it is impossible to be hated by everyone.

John 15:18 of the English Standard Version insists: “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you.”

Indeed, if the world crucified or killed Jesus Christ, he who performed a lot of authentic and tangible miracles, what about an ordinary person like you and I?

Imagine how wicked the world has turned out to be.

Killing a person who changed water into wine, miraculously fed more than 5 000 hungry people, raised the dead such as Lazarus, restored blind people’s eyesight, healed the sick, and drove out evil spirits / demons!

Jesus also walked on water, among other great miracles that he performed for free, in order to transform people’s lives.

Yet some haters found it necessary to crucify such a blessing of this calibre, yet setting free an evildoer like the terrorist Barabbas.

Instead of condemning what was evil, then people at the time chose the habitual criminal Barabbas over Jesus Christ, to be released by Pontius Pilate in a customary pardon before the feast of Passover.

By nature, the world does not like good people like Jesus Christ. Instead, the world loves crooks, robbers, criminals, corrupt politicians, prostitutes and thieves, among others.

These are the modern version of the notorious Barabbas.

All those that follow the righteous Jesus Christ automatically become the target of the world. They are subjected to hatred.

Matthew 10:22 of the International Standard Version states: “You will be hated by everyone because of my name (Jesus). But the person who endures to the end will be saved.”

Remember that the world hates the truth. Therefore, in many cases, if you stand for the truth, you immediately become the victim of the forces of darkness.

Galatians 4:16 of the Berean Study Bible remarks: “Have I now become your enemy by telling you the truth?”

The New International Version observes: “Those who hate me without reason outnumber the hairs of my head; many are my enemies without cause, those who seek to destroy me. I am forced to restore what I did not steal.”

But heed this. Those that will hold on to the faith of our Lord Jesus Christ, despite persecution, shall prevail and get rewarded.

Matthew 5:10-12 reads: “Blessed are those who have been persecuted for the sake of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

“Blessed are you when people insult you and persecute you, and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of Me. Rejoice and be glad, for your reward in heaven is great; for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.”

Fellow brethren, usually the people with deep hate in them are often accompanied by ignorant attitudes and behaviours.

Traditionally, ignorance is often accompanied by loneliness, isolation and solitude. Hence, one of the greatest and my most favourite ancient preachers, Apostle Paul, would encourage believers.

He taught us that true love is always patient and kind. True love does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud.

Apostle Paul indicated that true love is not rude. It is not self-seeking and is not easily angered. It keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth.

According to the Apostle Paul, love protects, love trusts, love is full of hope, love always preserves, love never fails and love is the greatest.

In one of his epistles on 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 of the New Living Translation, Apostle Paul confirms this True Gospel: “Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous or boastful or proud or rude. It does not demand its own way. It is not irritable, and it keeps no record of being wronged.

“It does not rejoice about injustice but rejoices whenever the truth wins out. Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance. Love never ends. As for prophecies, they will pass away; as for tongues, they will cease; as for knowledge, it will pass away.”

This is why Jesus Christ insisted the blessed are those who have been persecuted for the sake of righteousness, pointing out theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

