Shoprite launches new mobile phone network

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Shoprite Group is launching its own mobile virtual network operator (MVNO).

Called k’nect mobile, it will be operational from April.

“k’nect mobile is part of our ever-growing suite of fintech products designed to better serve our customers,” Jean Olivier, Shoprite General Manager: Financial Services, said.

“We’ve spent a lot of time understanding how a mobile network can add value to our customers’ lives, and our solution is an easy to understand network that offers straightforward call and data rates as well as tangible rewards.”

k’nect mobile offers 100MB free data for three months, and flat call and data rates.

Shoprite, Checkers and Usave customers will be rewarded with free data and airtime.

The move is anticipated to help the Shoprite Group streamline communication and drastically reduce its internal data costs.

Its 141,000 employees are now able to receive communications directly on the Group’s internal app, called SiyaRinga.

The prepaid cellular network has partnered with digital enabler FREI One Digital, and piggybacks off the mobile network infrastructure of Cell C, whose roaming partnership with MTN provides coverage.

– CAJ News