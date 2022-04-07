100 killed in Darfur tribal clashes

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – MORE than 100 people are estimated to have been killed over the past week during inter-communal fighting in Sudan’s Darfur region.

Six of the dead are reportedly children.

Two other children are missing after these clashes pitting the two nomadic tribes in South Darfur’s Gereida and Tulus localities.

Humanitarian partners estimate that around 15 000 people (or 3 000 families) will likely be affected by the conflict, with displacement to Tulus and Shergeila localities as well as camps in Nyala anticipated.

There have been reports of clashes since March 26 while killings were reported three days later.

“Fighting has subsided. However, the situation remains fluid,” said a spokesperson of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The clashes reportedly stem from an incident when a Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldier from one of the nomadic tribes was killed by unknown perpetrators while traveling from Gereida town to Buram village.

One nomadic tribe blamed the other for the killing, and mobilised forces to attack the tribe’s villages.

On March 29, an armed nomadic tribe attacked three villagers occupied by the other tribe.

More than 20 combatants from both tribes were reportedly killed during the conflict.

At least three villages have been burned during the fighting.

State authorities have deployed security forces to the conflict areas to create a buffer between the two tribes.

South Darfur Governor, Mini Arko Minawi, has appealed to humanitarian partners to respond to the needs of those displaced by the conflict.

