Mapopoma festival to light up Vic Falls

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – VICTORIA Falls will be a hive of activity this Easter weekend as more than 3 000 people throng the city for the annual Mapopoma Festival.

The festival will be a major boost to the tourism industry eager for recovery after the COVID-19.

Two previous editions were cancelled because of the lockdowns put in place to curb the virus.

The festival will be held on Good Friday and Saturday, indoors at Kingdom Hotel Great Enclosure.

“Mapopoma Festival is excited to launch its countdown to the Easter edition of the Mapopoma Festival,” Patrick “DJ Spevah” Musonza, the event organiser, said.

After the festival, organisers have planned the Music-By-The River gig, on the banks of the Zambezi River where local DJs will take to the decks.

The festival spokesperson, Leslie Phiri, said they had assembled local artists with a potential to pull crowd.

“We are elated to announce that all our artists; Jah Prayzer, Holy Ten, Mzoe 7, Feli Nanda, Muffia King and Enzo have confirmed and are ready to give a memorable Easter experience,” he said.

Organisers are aiming to pack the 2 000-capacity venue.

“We are expecting to have an audience of 3 000 attendees over the two days,” Phiri added.

An array of local DJs including DJ Ceejay, DJ Snappy, DJ Walle, DJ Cyrex, Tonny Witness and DJ Fydale the Don will be on the decks.

Local MCs OKM, Miss Cassey and the Bubbly Sputnik will keep the crowds entertained.

The riverside gig on the closing day is paid for separately and tickets are going for US$25.

The organisers have said they are guided by the mantra, “Lokal is Lekker!”

Over the years, Mapopoma attracted more than 3 000 revellers from across the country for the cross-over night into New Year’s Day, as it was traditionally held at the end of the year.

Advance tickets are already sold out.

Day one ticket were going for US$20 for ordinary and US$60 for VIP while day two was US$20 and US$40 for ordinary and VIP.

A two-day pass is pegged at US$30 for general and US$75 VIP.

The Easter period is usually a busy time for tourism as locals travel as families for holidays.

– CAJ News