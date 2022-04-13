US double standards slammed in fallout with India

from AMAR KUMAR in New Delhi, India

India Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, (CAJ News) – THE world today views the United States (U.S) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as the greatest threats to global peace, stability, security, safety, democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

This is contrary to the U.S claiming to be an advocate for all the above internationally.

In the latest act smacking of double standards, U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s threatened India after New Delhi vehemently refused to condemn Russia in the war against Ukraine.

India’s position to humiliate U.S President Joe Biden saw Blinken allege an uptick in rights abuses in India, a claim that was strongly challenged by citizens globally.

“We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values (of human rights) and to that end, we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police and prison officials,” said Blinken.

However, Blinken’s tweet against the world’s biggest democracy – India – triggered a backlash against the U.S’ double standards and deceit.

Wade Jiang reacted angrily to Blinken’s false allegations against New Delhi saying: “Why is India’s human rights abuse part of America’s business?”

One critic only identified as Wass argued, “America (is) losing its stance slowly as the world power and they hate it.”

An Indian only named Abhijit hit back at Blinken’s human rights, stating: “@India monitoring your USA) past invasion to Syria, Iraq, Libya, Iran, Afghanistan,” while Sam Jermonia reminded Blinken: “Who monitors rise in Sanction Abuse by (the) U.S?”

Mohandas Kudva urged Washington to relent from double standards.

“Let US introspect their (U.S) abuses in Vietnam, Iraq and Congo than give a lecture to India.”

Nat Parry observed: “So India doesn’t toe the U.S line on Russian sanctions and suddenly the State Dept is concerned about human rights in India. Coincidence?”

Utkarsh Tiwari mocked Washington.

“So, India politely refused to follow the U.S and EU line on the Russian conflict issue, and suddenly the U.S is concerned by rights in India. They should know better, these intimidation tactics won’t work but will definitely backfire as it will turn public sentiment against the U.S.”

For the past month, the US has been criss-crossing the world desperately looking for allies to encourage them to gang against Russia.

That has back-fired as countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and South America all ignored Biden’s calls.

The U.S’ desperation to pin down Russia saw Washington even reaching out to countries it slapped with economic embargoes, especially Iran, Syria, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Venezuela.

Earlier, the U.S had tried to persuade the world’s second largest economy, China, to condemn Russia.

China vehemently rejected, insisting it believed in peaceful solutions against the U.S and NATO’s war mongering rhetoric.

The US has over the years unleashed war and violence throughout the world.

Countries such as Afghanistan, Bosnia, Cambodia, China, Congo, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Indonesia and Korea are among victims of the U.S.

Others comprise Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Vietnam, Yemen and Yugoslavia also suffered in the hands of the U.S.

– CAJ News