from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Cape Town Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE Internet Service Providers’ Association of South Africa (ISPA) is enabling the local internet community to reconnect after recent challenging years of the pandemic.

This is through its iDay initiative.

ISPA is launching its second iDay event in Cape Town, on May 10. The first was held in Durban earlier this year.

Together with partner entities, INX-ZA, the .ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA) and the ZA Central Registry NPC (ZACR), ISPA’s Western Cape iDay will bring together communities of practice representing different segments of the Internet value chain.

These include representatives from Internet Service Providers (ISPs), hosting companies, industry regulators, domain name registrars, government and others who will share experiences and engage on developments that are taking place within the Internet industry in South Africa.

INX-ZA, a division of ISPA, operates community-run Internet exchange points in Johannesburg (JINX), Cape Town (CINX) and Durban (DINX).

ZADNA, as the ZA Domain Name Authority and ZACR, as the registry operator active in the domain name business, will share insights on growth and development in the domain name sector.

It will also share national initiatives aimed at promoting the .za namespace beyond its current 1,3 million domain names. These include opportunities for Internet companies to streamline and expand their domain name services.

– CAJ News