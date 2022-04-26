Tanzania marks 58 years of union

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – TANZANIA is commemorating the 58th anniversary of the formation of the United Republic.

Union Day celebrates the amalgamation of Tanganyika and Zanzibar on April 26, 1964.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan was to preside over the official celebrations at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre (JKCC) in the country’s capital, Dodoma.

The United States announced the renewal of greater collaboration between the two nations.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said the countries enjoy a longstanding and deep bilateral partnership.

“As Tanzania also will soon celebrate 30 years of multiparty democracy, we look forward to working with Tanzania to further its democratic ideals while strengthening our economic ties and continuing important progress in the areas of health, education, governance and many more.”

As separate countries, in Tanzania, British rule ended in 1961. Tanganyika became a democratic republic a year later.

Julius Nyerere led the amalgamated country.

Tanzania spearheaded the independence of several Southern African countries.

– CAJ News