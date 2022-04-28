Retailer commits funds to assist KZN flood victims

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – A RETAILER has committed R500 000 (US$31 466) to aid victims of the floods in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, South Africa.

The Cotton On Foundation, is stepping in to help, in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) South Africa.

The fundraising campaign kicks off in South African stores on April 29.

For the next two weeks, 100 of all of proceeds from Cotton On Foundation product sales and donations online and in-store will be channeled to the cause.

UNICEF and partners will provide approximately 200 families affected, including children with disabilities, with food vouchers, emergency water and hygiene supplies.

In addition, UNICEF is working with partners on the ground to provide psychosocial support and counselling services for children in the KwaMashu community.

“Children affected by the devastating floods need all the support they can get to recover,” said Christine Muhigana, UNICEF South Africa representative.

“This campaign with Cotton On will enable UNICEF to scale-up its response and reach more children with psychosocial support and the protection and health services that they urgently need,” Muhigana added.

The floods in KZN, described as the worst in South Africa’s history, have left more than 400 people dead.

“I recently visited KwaMashu and seeing the destruction caused by the floods was absolutely heart-breaking,” said world-renowned South African actress and Cotton On Foundation Ambassador, Nomzamo Mbatha.

She was born in the area.

– CAJ News