Vodacom fully commits to renewable energy

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VODACOM has committed to using 100 percent renewable energy by 2025.

This will halve its environmental impact by that year.

The target will have a huge impact on Vodacom’s pledge, as electricity consumption is the primary source of the technology company’s greenhouse (GHG) emissions.

By this target, Vodacom will contribute nationally to a transition to a low carbon economy thereby helping government achieve its Paris Agreement goal.

This requires countries to cut GHG emissions to keep global temperatures below 1.5°C or 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

“While we honour our purpose to connect the next 100 million people in Africa for a better future, we do believe implementing this should not come at a cost to the environment,” said Takalani Netshitenzhe, External Affairs Director for Vodacom South Africa.

“Our new target for energy consumption is one of the many ways we’re tackling our own environmental impact, because we understand that South Africa can only transition into a sustainable, climate-resilient, low-emission economy if everyone plays their part.”

Vodacom’s latest energy consumption target will see continued investments in energy efficient solutions such as solar-powered sites.

To date, Vodacom has 1 088 of these across its market.

Additionally, there will be a continued focus on purchasing renewable energy through innovative Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Independent Power Producers.

In the previous financial year, Vodacom sourced 1 183 898kWh of energy through such PPAs, which helped the TechCo save 11 971MWh of electricity, while reducing its GHG emissions by 12 272mtCO2e.

Furthermore, Vodacom’s own Internet of Things (IoT) solutions have bolstered its energy-saving efforts.

Through subsidiary IoT.nxt, Vodacom deployed IoT-based controls to over 7 232 of its base stations in South Africa, resulting in a 2,8 percent decrease in energy consumption in the last financial year.

– CAJ News