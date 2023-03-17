Zimbabwe confirms interest in joining BRICS

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE, reeling from the effects of economic sanctions illegally imposed by the United States (US) and its Western allies, has expressed interest to join BRICS, the fast-growing trading bloc.

BRICS is the acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Christopher Mutsvangwa, spokesman of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) confirmed Harare prioritised joining the bloc.

Joining BRICS could help unlock Zimbabwe’s economic potential, which has been hindered by sanctions imposed after the Southern African country embarked on its land reform program aimed at addressing colonial injustices.

Apart from its agricultural potential (as breadbasket of Africa), Zimbabwe boasts highly sought after mineral resources such as diamond, gold, lithium, copper, cobalt, tin, tantalum, silver, iron ore nickel and palladium.

Several countries in the continent have recently expressed interest in joining BRICS, founded in 2009 by four leading emerging economies. South Africa joined in 2010.

Some nationals from other countries reacted to Zimbabwe’s bid to join.

South Africa’s Mbhali Majola said: “Zimbabwe’s move to join the BRICS was long overdue. Imagine since the year 2000, Zimbabwe was unfairly punished by the US and its Western allies for reclaiming its land crudely stolen from indigenous black people.”

Riggo Noriega concurred: “I’ve been trying to say this for a long time, Zimbabwe, bravely, although with much hardships, stood against western sanctions. BRICS can relieve them, BRICS can, through Zimbabwe, show the world that economic revival is possible.”

Ibrahim Danmasani stated: “The BRICS block is long overdue. The world needs a financial system where free competition will prevail over intimidation and sanctions.”

Waryaa Moxamad rejoined: “Africa has one of the lowest population density, yet the west is obsessed with birth control in African countries,” while Julius Caesar Augustus observed: “This is an epic Paradigm shift in history, the future of humanity can be saved by removing one of the biggest obstacle to that better future, the evil west.”

Juan More reacted: “Adding those countries to BRICS is going to mean that about half of the world’s population are going to be in the BRICS organisation. All I can think is that a whole lot of good is going to come from it.”

To date, countries comprising Algeria, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Egypt, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Syria, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Venezuela and Zimbabwe have all indicated interest to be part of the BRICS nations.

– CAJ News