Nga’s focus on goals, not big-money move

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – EVA Nga is seemingly undeterred by reported moves to the so-called big teams in Gauteng.

Instead, he is eager to make the most of the remainder of the season to increase his goal tally and help Chippa United avoid the axe.

The Cameroonian’s scoring half the number of goals the side has managed this season has left them resembling a one-man team.

Coach Kurt Lentjies’ side has scored 20 goals in yet another season it has flirted with relegation.

Nga, who has made 26 appearances, has also provided an assist.

In a recent interview with CAJ News Africa, the player said he was aiming for “four or five” goals more as part of his contribution to help the Eastern Cape-based side survive relegation to the GladAfrica Championship.

“(I aim to) end my season well and see what will happen,” the centre-forward said.

“Yes l’m very happy… great season for me and my teammates. We will now focus on finishing the remaining games (on a high).”

Asked if he was aware he had scored half the total number of goals the entire team has scored, Nga insisted, “The secret is to be humble.”

“Respect your teammates and your coach, work hard and be patient,” the 29-year-old added.

He hailed the role played by Lentjies in gradually moving the team up the 16-team table after Chippa’s relegation initially seemed a foregone conclusion.

Placed 13th with 31 points, the Chilli Boys need four points from the remaining three matches to ensure outright relegation.

A point more will ensure they are not sucked into the playoffs, which feature a team placed 15th.

Coincidentally, Chippa’s three remaining matches come against all three teams placed lower than them- Baroka, Swallows FC and TS Galaxy.

“Kurt is a very good coach and understands players,” Nga said of the league’s youngest coach (37).

Meanwhile, teammate, Ronald Pfumbidzai, echoed similar sentiments about the Cape Town-born mentor who succeeded fellow Capetonian, Gavin Hunt, sacked last November.

“Truly speaking, I’m enjoying the few months I have been here. Given time and opportunity, he (Lentjies) will be one of the top coaches,” Pfumbidzai stated.

– CAJ News