Prize money increased for Spar Grand Prix

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FEMALE athletes have received a major boost ahead of the resumption of the Spar Grand Prix series after the retail group announced an increase of R170 000 for each race.

The winner will now pocket R30 000 for the 10km races scheduled for between May 28 and October 23.

Mbombela, the Mpumalanga capital, has been added to the Grand Prix calendar, replacing Pietermaritzburg, the KwaZulu-Natal capital.

“This event will produce a solid foundation for the development and future sustainability of female athletes in Mpumalanga,” said Spar Lowveld Marketing Director, Sean Komlosy.

He pledged Spar’s commitment to the promotion and development of women in sports, especially in grassroot areas.

“We will also include differently abled athletes in a non-elite race, which is a first for our province,” the official added.

Other races will be run in Gqeberha, Durban, Tshwane, Johannesburg and Cape Town, in that order.

Entries for each race will be restricted to 500 runners, who will compete in the Open, Junior, 40-49, 50-59 and 60+ categories.

The Spar Women’s Virtual Challenge will take place on September 3.

Spar has also announced Superfine as a new partner of the Grand Prix.

Superfine is an African lifestyle brand specialising in eyewear, timewear and personal accessories.

“South Africa’s women’s top athletes complement our aims and objectives of being uncompromising in our drive to create high quality ‘personal treasures’ that stand the test of time,” said Nigel Smit, Managing Director of Superfine.

Ethiopian, Tadu Nare, is the defending champion of the Spar Grand Prix series.

– CAJ News