Climate shocks worsen displacement in Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – VIOLENCE by armed groups has displaced an estimated 6 000 people in northern Mozambique since the beginning of the year.

The resurgence of conflict in Cabo Delgado and Niassa provinces has prevented United Nations agencies and other humanitarian partners from accessing people in need.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) raised concern following an assessment visit embarked upon by a Senior Level Mission to Mozambique recently.

This followed the escalation of conflict and climate shocks in the northern parts of the Southern African country.

“Mozambique faces these twin challenges in an ‘invisible’ crisis while humanitarian operations are restricted by chronic under-funding,” lamented Grainne Ohara, UNHCR’s Director of International Protection.

UNHCR requires US$36,7 million in 2022 in order to continue and scale up its operations in Mozambique.

“The needs in Mozambique, already significant, continue to grow. However, the resources are not enough,” Ohara said.

Five tropical storms and cyclones along the northern coastal areas have battered Mozambique since the start of this year.

Cyclone Gombe in mid-March affected more than 736 000 people.

Houses, schools, clinics and infrastructure have been badly damaged or destroyed.

These weather setbacks have affected thousands of families, including refugees and people internally displaced by ongoing violence by Islamist groups.

– CAJ News