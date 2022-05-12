Deal extended to promote destination Mauritius

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – EMIRATES and the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) have renewed a partnership to promote travel to the Indian Ocean island nation.

The airline and MTPA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Arabian Travel Market, the region’s largest travel trade event.

The two entities aim to promote tourism to Mauritius from key markets across the Emirates network.

“The renewal of this partnership is a testament of our commitment to boost tourism to the island nation,” said Ahmed Khoory, Emirates Senior Vice President for Commercial: West Asia and Indian Ocean.

“As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, we remain deeply committed to support initiatives that boost inbound tourism and increase leisure traffic to Mauritius,” Khoory said.

Emirates’ second daily double flight will start from June 23 to facilitate summer travel from the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.

From July 1, the airline will deploy its flagship A380 aircraft.

Louis Steven Obeegadoo, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism said, Mauritius tourism was recovering steadily with some markets already performing better than prior to the pandemic.

“We therefore welcome the increase in capacity planned by Emirates and the new partnership agreement as they will provide a boost to our tourist arrivals worldwide,” Obeegadoo said.

Commemorating its 20th year of operations to the Indian Ocean destination, Emirates currently operates nine weekly flights to Mauritius.

– CAJ News