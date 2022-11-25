Gospel music awards mark 15-year milestone

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Gospel Music Awards will return for a milestone 15th edition this coming weekend.

Set for the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban on Sunday, the awards are also set to boost the local economy as people from other provinces are anticipated to visit.

“It’s been 15 years…………..15 years of grace,” said Zanele Mbokazi, Executive Producer of The Crown Gospel Music Awards.

“It may sound like something small but to us it is something big. It is a mega milestone. I still remember back in 2006 when this was just a dream, when it was just a God idea,” Mbokazi said.

Mbokazi recalled how the awards had during the period been held under different names.

“First it was the SA Gospel Music Awards. Then we called them something else but eventually, we called them the Crowns,” she said.

“So 15 years on, we thank God. We are still standing. We have been able to influence the gospel music industry in a positive way,” Mbokazi said.

There are 29 categories.

The awards will bring to a conclusion the SA Gospel Week 2022, which started on Sunday.

Some highlights are the National Gospel Music Conference on Friday, also at the ICC.

