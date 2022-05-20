Kenya embraces digital revolution in metrology

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has ushered in a new era of digital transformation in metrology.

Metrology is the scientific study of measurement.

KEBS, a member of The Meter Convention, joined hands with the global metrological community to commemorate World Metrology Day on Friday.

It is marked on May 20 every year.

This year’s global theme is “Metrology in the Digital Era.”

It was chosen because of digital technology revolutionising and transforming interconnectivity in all spheres.

“Measurement values, data, algorithms, mathematical and statistical procedures as well as communication and security architectures represent the basis of digital expansion and transformation”, said Lt Col (Rtd.) Bernard Njiraini, KEBS Managing Director.

The celebration was held at the Panari Hotel, Nairobi and was attended by over 100 participants from different sectors.

KEBS assured that its unswerving commitment to digitalization of its metrological services remains formidable.

“As KEBS endeavors to support trade, scientific research activities, and industrial in Kenya, we are cognizant of the fact metrological digital transformation is the gateway thereto,” the agency stated.

Kenya is East Africa’s economic powerhouse and the seventh-largest in the continent by gross domestic product (GDP).

