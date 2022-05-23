Drug dealer freed in Brazil, lands home with cocaine

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – A NIGERIAN man recently released from a Brazilian prison for drugs possession could be jailed for a similar offence in his home country.

This after he allegedly landed back home in possession of cocaine.

The suspect named Okechukwu Francis Amaechi (45) has been arrested at the Port Harcourt International Airport south of the country.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, whose officers arrested the man, revealed he had 24 parcels of cocaine, weighing 4,56 kg, concealed in 12 tyres of lawn mowers imported into the country.

This was upon his arrival from Brazil via Qatar.

Investigations by the drugs agency revealed Amaechi had completed serving his jail sentence in Brazil March 2022, after which he decided to return to Nigeria.

It is alleged he claimed one of his church members gave him the lawn mowers to deliver to his brother in Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, NDLEA confiscated 37 876 tablets of pharmaceutical opioids, 10 884 bottles of codeine and 825 kg of cannabis sativa in recent days during other operations in some parts of Nigeria.

Several suspects were arrested, including a fake security agent conveying bags of cannabis sativa weighing 116,8kg.

Brigadier General (Retired) Mohamed Buba Marwa, NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, commended the arrests and seizures.

“The war against drug abuse and trafficking is one that must be won,” he said.

– CAJ News