MTN expands corporate social responsibility initiative

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has expanded its annual “21 Days of Y’ello Care” to cover 30 days.

This aligns with it celebrating 30 years of existence.

Focus in South Africa is on education.

The country’s success is rooted in technology as an enabler of education, said Charles Molapisi, MTN South Africa CEO.

Across the length and breadth of the country, for 30 days, MTN employees will be engaging in social impact initiatives focused on schools in rural areas, leveraging technology to bridge the education divide.

MTN’s “30 Days of Y’ello Care” complements several ongoing digital education interventions by MTN such as the CAPS curriculum aligned MTN Online School learning platform which, in partnership with the Department of Basic Education and Siyavula, is already making a difference on the ground, in classrooms, and in learners’ lives.

The platform seeks to ensure that more than 1,6 million learners can use the power of the digital world to supplement and support the physical classroom. It is a free online portal that provides a comprehensive digital curriculum for Grades R-12 and offers additional features like video lessons, assessments, and extra-tuition lessons for Grades 10 – 12 learners.

“Platforms like this are critical to our mission as, as the COVID-19 pandemic showed us, it is crucial to drive seamless connectivity and support to help improve learning outcomes, no matter how challenging the situation may seem,” Molapisi said.

As part of an ongoing partnership with the Department of Basic Education department, through the MTN SA Foundation, MTN has assisted in providing close to about 5 000 tablets to learners over the past five years impacting approximately 75 000 learners over the period.

