Popular restaurant up for sale

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE upmarket Time Square restaurant in uMhlanga is up for sale.

It could not be ascertained why owners are letting go.

Late last year, when the facility closed, one of the managers mentioned that this branch in Umhlanga was not doing well after COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, the phone rang unanswered.

However, an advertisement confirmed the “for sale” sign is up.

It is advertised as an exciting business opportunity.

“Time Square, the iconic Restaurant, Lounge, and Pub on Florida Road, is up for sale!” read an advert.

Florida Road is a vibrant and popular destination, known for its bustling nightlife and a hub of activity.

“This beautifully set up establishment is bursting with potential and comes fully equipped with a liquor license, entertainment license, and everything you need to hit the ground running,” the advert read.

The advert invites experienced entrepreneurs or those just starting to take the offer.

“Don’t miss out on the chance to make the most of the upcoming holiday season and rake in some impressive profits!”

In May, the Market Cafe in Morningside, Durban sent an emotional notice announcing its closure, which took effect on May 21.

Managed said load shedding was one of the difficulties it could not escape with.

– CAJ News