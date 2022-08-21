God rewards those who work hard

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

THERE is always greater value rewards for those who work hard, sometimes doing so under painful conditions.

Hard work and dedication are the key to success but the path is not always rosy.

This is just a part of life, but Jehovah God, who is always faithful to us, will always guide and motivate His children during the toughest of times.

If Jehovah feeds birds of the air, imagine what he can do for us, humans, who are made in His image.

According to Matthew 6:26 of the New Living Translation: “Look at the birds. They don’t plant or harvest or store food in barns, for your heavenly Father feeds them. And aren’t you far more valuable to him (Jehovah) than they are (birds)?”

Indeed, Jehovah loves humans more than any other creature under the sun.

Therefore, Jehovah God’s intention towards every one of us is to economically thrive, as opposed to harming us.

Jeremiah 29:11 of the New International Version declares: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

The Contemporary English Version notes: “I will bless you with a future filled with hope–a future of success, not of suffering.”

Clearly, Jehovah God wants us to find provision (basic needs) for our daily life.

Jehovah desires for us to enjoy the wealth (abundance) of his generosity. Interestingly, Jehovah boasts His world with a great deal of ample resources to provide all we need.

All we need to do is to seek the face of Jehovah as we turn away from committing sinful acts, then Jehovah God will bless us accordingly.

The book of 2 Chronicles 7:14 New International Version observes: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Most importantly, as children of the Almighty Jehovah, we must also know what to ask from our heavenly Father, so that he gives us what we would have asked Him.

According to Matthew 7:7 of the New Living Translation mentions: “Keep on asking, and you will receive what you ask for. Keep on seeking, and you will find. Keep on knocking, and the door will be opened to you.”

Although people always ask for good from Jehovah’s blessings, many have not experienced God’s abundant provision. Others find their needs are met, but only at great cost (emotional, physical, relational, environmental, moral or spiritual) to themselves and those around them.

The wicked world also has people who attain significant economic wealth than believers. This is gained through corruption and harming others in order to be at the top. Jehovah does not condone this.

Romans 12:2 states: “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”

Further in the book of Proverbs 15:27 it is written: “Whoever is greedy for unjust gain troubles his own household, but he who hates bribes will live.”

James 3:16 insists: “For where jealousy and selfish ambition exist, there will be disorder and every vile practice.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika