Mauritius lifts travel restrictions on Reunion

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – MAURITIUS is relaxing entry requirements for vaccinated passengers coming from the Reunion.

Effective last Friday, all vaccinated visitors from the fellow Indian Ocean island are allowed entry into Mauritius subject to a negative COVID-19 test taken 24 hours prior to travelling.

Visitors also have the option of undergoing a rapid test upon arrival in Mauritius.

“This excellent measure will undoubtedly boost arrivals from Reunion island, which is our largest short-haul source market,” the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority stated.

Mauritius imposed travel restrictions from Reunion in March 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Reunion repealed similar restrictions in April this year.

The two nations are known as sister islands.

– CAJ News