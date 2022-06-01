British Airways, Kulula flights suspended

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE suspension of British Airways (operated by Comair) and kulula.com flights is a reflection of the upheaval in the industry since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Comair voluntarily suspended the flights with immediate effect.

The company said the decision would enable it raise necessary capital.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience this suspension will cause our customers,” said Comair Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Orsmond.

“We did everything we could to avoid it. Comair, the BRPs (business rescue practitioners) and the lenders are working all out to get the funding in place so that we can resume our normal flight schedule as soon as possible,” Orsmond said.

Comair is confident the funds would be raised, with Orsmond describing it as an inherently a viable business.

“We have the two of the best airline brands in the country,” he said.

Orsmond said they were on track to carry over 4 million passengers this year and generate R5,3 billion (US$340 million) in revenue.

“We have excellent staff, a modern fleet, good sales and distribution channels and low operating costs, which is why we believe the funding will be secure,” Orsmond added.

In March, the South African Civil Aviation Authority suspended Comair’s operating licence over safety issues.

