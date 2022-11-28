Ghana win, Cameroon draw in goals galore

from HUSSEIN HUSSAIN in Doha, Qatar

Special Correspondent

DOHA, (CAJ News) – THE last time Ghana played with such authority, they were the last African side to qualify for the quarterfinals at the World Cup.

That was in South Africa 2010 when an injustice by Uruguay denied them progress to the last four.

But the rate at which they are conceding in Qatar could be their undoing.

Nonetheless, they have revived chances of qualifying for the second round from Group H.

The much-needed victory at the Education City came courtesy of first half goals by defender Mohammed Salisu (24th minute) and midfielder Mohammed Kudus ten minutes later.

Jordan Ayew provided assists for both goals, his crosses into the box a nightmare for the Asians.

Kudus grabbed the winner in the 68th minute after Korea had drawn level through a Jo Gue-sung brace.

Ghana leapt to second in Group H with Portugal and Uruguay scheduled to play later at Lusail.

That was a perfect response by coach Otto Addo’s Black Stars following the controversial 2-4 loss to Portugal in their first match.

Next for the West Africans is the revenge match against Uruguay at Al Janoub on Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, Cameroon staged a thrilling comeback in a three-all draw against Serbia at Al Janoub.

The result keeps the two Group G sides in contention, with Brazil and Switzerland scheduled to play the last match of the day.

Cameroon hit back from two goals down to secure a valuable point that retains chances of advancing to the round of 16.

The Indomitable Lions scored first through Jean-Charles Castelletto only for Serbia to gain control through goals from Strahinja Pavlovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Substitute Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Choupo-Moting brought Cameroon level.

– CAJ News