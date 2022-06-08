Dozens killed in resurgent Congolese insurgency

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – VIOLENCE by rebel groups left around 60 people dead in the northeastern town of Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in May.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) disclosed that about 20 other people were injured and several others missing following the insurgency.

Some 12 000 people have been displaced in the town that is the capital of the volatile North Kivu province.

On May 21, at least 14 civilians, including four women, were abducted during an ambush in the village of Kavughe in the Kyondo health zone.

According to protection actors, this is the fourth ambush by armed gangs on this area.

The resurgence of attacks on this axis could restrict humanitarian access to the area of Kasindi, which currently hosts more than 41 400 displaced people.

Meanwhile, the security and humanitarian situation has remained worrying in the territories of Rutshuru and Nyiragongo since May 19 after the resurgence of violence between the Congolese army and alleged elements of the March 23 Movement (M23), in the Jomba region.

The violence has uprooted more than 64 000 people from their homes.

According to the latest estimates, nearly 117 000 people have been displaced since the first outbreak of violence in March.

DRC, the vast, mineral-rich Central African country, is beset by conflict perpetrated by countless armed groups.

– CAJ News