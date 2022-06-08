DCC appointed sole Symantec distributor in SADC

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SYMANTEC has appointed Drive Control Corporation (DCC) as the sole distributor for the former’s security solutions in Southern Africa.

This deal for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc extends a long relationship between the companies.

“Our appointment as sole distributor of Symantec in SA and our growth in the security space in SADC speak volumes of our partnership which has stood the test of time,” said Fred Mitchell, software solutions division head at DCC.

He added, “We’ve fostered a noteworthy relationship over the years and look forward to this next, exciting phase in our business partnership.”

DCC has dedicated offices in most of the SADC countries as well as SADC-focused team based at its head office in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Symantec, by Broadcom Software, is recognised as the industry leader in various security technologies for the end-point, DLP, Web Protection (WPS, encryption among others.

It is also the only vendor to be rated at the top of endpoint protection tests across all platforms, Windows, MacOS, and mobile.

DCC has won multiple Symantec Distributor of the Year awards over the years.

– CAJ News