Rwanda Defence Force issue statement on DRC spat

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE Rwandan military has assured the population of the nation’s security following conflict with neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The countries have been involved in a diplomatic support with counter accusations of supporting rebel groups.

Rwanda accuses DRC forces of carrying out attacks in Rwandan territory.

The former’s army assured citizens in a statement released this week.

“Rwanda Defence Force would like to inform the general public that the defence and security of the Rwandan population, as well as Rwanda’s territorial integrity is assured, and that the RDF will continue to seek guarantees that cross-border attacks on Rwanda’s territory are stopped,” read the statement.

DRC and Rwanda relations have been volatile since the mass arrival in eastern Congo of Rwandan Hutus accused of massacring Tutsis during the 1994 genocide.

A couple of years later, they fell out after an invasion by Rwanda into eastern Congo, and again in 1998.

Ties have seemingly been warm in recent years under the leadership of Paul Kagame (Rwanda) and Felix Tshisekedi (DRC).

Regional leaders are engaged in efforts to end the latest hostility.

– CAJ News