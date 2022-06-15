Tanzania-US open skies pact comes into force

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – THE Air Transport Agreement between Tanzania and the United States (US) has entered into force.

Officials noted the bilateral agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship, consistent with American Open Skies international aviation policy and with commitments to high standards of aviation safety and security.

The agreement includes provisions that allow for unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities.

“This agreement with Tanzania is also a step forward in liberalizing the international civil aviation sector in Africa,” a US Department of State spokesperson stated.

The agreement further expands the strong economic and commercial partnership between the Tanzania and the US.

It promotes people-to-people ties and creates new opportunities for airlines, travel companies and customers.

“With this agreement, air carriers can provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services to travelers and shippers, which in turn promotes tourism and commerce,” the US spokesperson stated.

– CAJ News