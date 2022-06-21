UN commits to disease eradication in Zimbabwe

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations (UN) is promoting yoga to curb non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Zimbabwe.

This coincides with International Day of Yoga, marked on June 21 in recognition of the importance of individuals and populations making healthier choices and following lifestyle patterns that foster good health

“The UN in Zimbabwe in response to the increasing burden of has recognised that wider dissemination of information about the benefits of practising yoga would be beneficial for the health of Zimbabweans,” UN’s top envoy in Zimbabwe, Edward Kallon, stated.

He noted on a general note, in Zimbabwe, NCDs accounted for 31 percent of morbidity according to findings of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The high burden of NCDs is attributed to a change in population lifestyles.

These include physical inactivity because of the changing nature of work; alcohol, smoking and substance abuse particularly among the youth; traffic accidents; and pollution.

“Health is wealth,” Kallon said.

“Prevention is of primary importance as it is undoubtedly more logical and cost effective to prevent disease than to deal with once it has occurred,” Kallon said.

Zimbabwe has committed to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 goals, particularly SDG3 – which aims to achieve quality health for all.

“The UN remains committed to support national efforts to deliver quality and universal health coverage for all Zimbabweans,” Kallon assured.

– CAJ News