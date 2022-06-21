Vodacom lauds multibillion Rand network upgrade

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VODACOM believes its R50 billion (US$3,1 billion) investment into its South African network over the past five years has paid off.

The operator said it had edutranks rivals for best quality network in independent mobile network research.

“We continue to deliver even greater value to customers through quality and extensive broadband coverage with an unsurpassed experience when it comes to their communication and digital lifestyle needs,” said Vodacom South Africa Technology Director, Beverly Ngwenya.

“Vodacom South Africa will continue to meet the high demand for data and focus on our roll-out of connectivity, especially in the remotest of areas, by committing at least R11 billion to network infrastructure in the country in the next financial year.”

As part of Vodacom’s commitment to make accessing technology more inclusive, the company is accelerating reliable broadband coverage across the country, especially in the rural areas.

This past financial year, Vodacom has increased 4G population coverage to 97,9 percent.

In March, Vodacom invested R5,38 billion in acquiring high demand spectrum, which will be used to extend both 4G and 5G network coverage to more parts of the country, improve speeds and quality of service to customers.

“By expanding and investing in our network infrastructure, we want to ensure all South Africans can benefit from our reliable, quality, life-changing connectivity,” Ngwenya said.

“As the country’s leading network, we want to use our technological innovations and capabilities to go further together in building a prosperous, digital future for South Africa,” the official concluded.

