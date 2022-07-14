Telkom partners Marketing Achievement Awards

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TELKOM has partnered with the Marketing Achievement Awards (MAAs), which celebrate analytical and creative marketing with a demonstrable impact on businesses.

Through this partnership, Telkom will play a leading role in helping small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) on their transformation journey through a marketing-centric approach to growth.

Gugu Mthembu, Telkom Consumer and Small Business Chief Marketing Officer, said running a small business went beyond setting up shop and go-to-market structures.

“To ensure the success of a business, entrepreneurs need to invest in marketing their business,” the official said.

Telkom has initiated strategies to assist business generate leads and gain customers.

This include the Yep! Platform. It has a Lead Generation tool that provides technology-driven digital services and strategies.

By using the power of analytics, the solution maps out the digital journeys of customers to create the right experiences for the right people, based on their digital behaviours.

The Lead Generation tools include Google AdWords, which enables businesses to be seen by potential customers when they search for products and services on Google. The solution also includes online banners and Facebook Ads.

Telkom partnered with South African MarTech company Mobiz.

Through this partnership, Telkom and Mobiz aim to make rich content mobile marketing accessible with packages starting from as little as R99 per month.

– CAJ News