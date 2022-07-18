Zimbabwe adds gloss to World Cup qualification

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE’S qualification for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is a source of cheerfulness for the Southern African country.

On home soil, The Chevrons last weekend added gloss to their qualification for the tournament set for Australia between October 16 and November 13 by beating fellow qualifiers Netherlands by 37 runs at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Zimbabwe has thus securing the final spot in Group B in the First Round at Australia 2022 alongside Ireland, Scotland and West Indies.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Zimbabwe captain, Craig Ervine.

“This is what we used to know Zimbabwe cricket to be like, all the supporters coming out and cheering for us,” he said.

“And over the past week, we’ve definitely given them something to cheer about. From the players’ point of view, it’s good to see the cheers and the happiness back in the crowd,” said Ervine.

According to the skipper, Zimbabwe has ample time to prepare for the tournament down under.

“The World Cup First Round is in October so there is plenty of time between now and then to have a chat and think about how we are going to go about that,” Ervine said.

Zimbabwe’s first match will take place against Ireland in Hobart on October 17.

Other teams to participate in the tournament are the hosts and Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka as well as the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Zimbabwe has participated in five of the seven T20 World Cups including the inaugural edition in 2007 in South Africa.

It withdrew from the 2009 tournament in England and was suspended during the last edition in India in 2019 because of political interference.

This is a major blight to sports in Zimbabwe.

The country is currently suspended from international football matches by the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) for similar reasons.

– CAJ News