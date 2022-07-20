Avon pledges R600 000 to Mandela Children’s Fund

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON is to invest R600 000 (about US34 985) to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (NMCF) over the next four years.

The beauty company pledged R150 000 per annum over that period.

The funds will be used to support NMCF’s Child Safety and Protection programme.

In recognition of this pledge, Avon has been promoted from the Globetrotter status and was inducted into the NMCF Presidential Club.

Mafahle Mareletse, Avon Justine Managing Director for Turkey, Middle East and Africa, accepted the promotion certificate on behalf of Avon at the annual children’s celebration fun walk the Fund hosted in Johannesburg last Saturday.

This marked the Fund’s 27th anniversary.

“The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund has served as a beacon of hope for many children in South Africa and beyond,” he said.

Mareletse said as a company that prides itself on supporting those who are marginalised, Avon was proud to be associated with the Fund.

Both partners adhere to ideals of selflessness and contributing resources, time and expertise to make a positive difference to the needy.

“We hope that the modest contribution we have made will positively impact the lives of many children who solely need assistance,” Mareletse said.

Avon is a long-standing supporter of the NMCF.

It has made regular donations to the Fund over the years as part of the company’s Thuthukisa Together programme, which seeks to drive poverty alleviation and early childhood development.

Avon’s contributions have also supported the Fund’s flagship programme, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital.

Based in Parktown, Johannesburg, it is the only dedicated children’s hospital.

As part of its support, Avon also donated product hampers and lipsticks to the value of R65 000 to the organisation.

The lipstick donation forms part of the build-up to National Lipstick Day, set for July 29.

Global statesman, Nelson Mandela, was South Africa’s first democratically-elected President, in 1994.

– CAJ News