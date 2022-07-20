World soccer summit coming to Durban

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

KZN Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE World Football Summit (WFS) is to be held in the coastal city of Durban, two years after organisers cancelled the global event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summit is set for November 16 and 17.

It will be the first time it is held in the African continent.

Jan Alessie, co-founder of WFS, expressed enthusiasm around the announcement:

“Back in March of 2020, it broke our hearts to cancel WFS Africa just as it was about to take place, but now, we have come out of it stronger and we are excited to finally announce to the whole African football and sports industry that we are back.”

Alessie added, “We are confident this summit will be the first of many and that it will play a vital role in shaping the future of football in the region.”

The official is grateful to the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala and Dr Danny Jordaan, president of the South African Football Association (SAFA), for their support towards the hosting of WFS Africa.

Jordaan, recently re-elected, believes WFS can help African football move into the world of digitalisation, technology, integration and commercialisation.

Hlengiwe Mavimbela, KZN Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Sport, Arts and Culture KwaZulu-Natal, also reassured of the province’s readiness to host the summit.

Durban, the country’s tourism Mecca, is arguably South Africa’s most prominent host of global events.

– CAJ News