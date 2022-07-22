Air Zim targets regional routes in recovery plan

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – STATE-owned Air Zimbabwe plans to introduce two new regional routes before end of the year.

Tafadzva Zaza, the airline’s Chief Executive, addressing stakeholders in Victoria Falls, said the company was on a revival after the completion of a reconstruction process which ended in June 2021.

The recovery exercise received a boost when during the 2022 national budget, Finance and Economic Development minister, Mthuli Ncube, allocated ZWL1,5 billion (US$4,65 million) for Air Zimbabwe’s recapitalisation.

The funds are for acquisition of new aircraft, route expansion, digitalisation and a lean workforce.

Transport Minister, Felix Mhona, said the government-approved Air Zimbabwe Strategic Turnaround Plan, was expected to propel the operations of the airline towards growth, sustainability and profitability.

He said the blueprint hinged on a number of key factors including increased frequencies on current route network for a customer-centric schedule, which can better serve the market with convenient and affordable travel.

“The national carrier will launch at least two regional routes before the end of 2022,” Mhona said.

Currently, Air Zimbabwe has a fleet of seven aircraft and flies from Harare to Victoria Falls and Bulawayo locally.

It also flies to South Africa and Tanzania.

In April, the company appointed Kudzai Gwara, tourism expert Carl Joshua, Maimba Mapuranga and Linda Muriro as brand ambassadors.

“We believe these appointments will help us amplify the message of Air Zimbabwe to a greater constituency,” said Zaza.

The government has placed air transport as a priority to grow Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy by the year 2030.

– CAJ News