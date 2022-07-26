DCC wins big at Lenovo awards

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – DRIVE Control Corporation (DCC), Southern Africa’s Information Communication Technology (ICT) company, has emerged victorious at the Lenovo Channel Awards 2022.

It won the Commercial Distributor of the Year.

DCC’s Samantha Cook was recognised as Commercial Champion of the Year.

She is Lenovo Computing Product Specialist at DCC.

“Winning multiple awards this year demonstrates that not only is our partnership with Lenovo growing but our relationships with our valued channel partners are exceeding our expectations,” Cook said.

“On behalf of DCC, I’d like to thank Lenovo and our channel partners for their ongoing faith and partnership which we believe will continue to solidify the brand’s success in the South African marketplace,” Cook said.

Over 300 guests comprising Lenovo’s partner base from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region attended the awards in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Accolades were based on criteria such as revenue and target achievement and channel engagement.

This is the third year in a row that DCC has been recognised at the Lenovo Channel Awards.

It also won the Commercial Distributor of Year in 2021 for example.

– CAJ News