Food insecurity kills over 2 000 in Uganda

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – THE current food insecurity crisis in the northeastern region of Karamoja in Uganda has left at least 2 465 people dead this year.

This is according to latest updates reported to the World Food Programme (WFP) by district officials.

Most of the fatalities have reportedly been children and the elderly.

The European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) stated the last Integrated Food Security Phase Classification revealed that approximately 518 000 people are in urgent need of food assistance in Karamoja.

Almost 428 000 individuals are facing crisis levels of food insecurity (IPC3) and almost 90 000 in emergency levels (IPC4) in the period between March and July 2022.

In addition, 91 600 children and 9 500 pregnant women are projected to be acutely malnourished for the period February 2022-January 2023.

ECHO lamented the rising food prices, climate shocks and increase of insecurity among the main triggering factors.

Karamoja covers an area of 27 528km.

The region is projected to have a population of 766 300 in 2022.

Human welfare, living conditions and quality of life of the people in Karamoja have declined considerably due to environmental issues, insecurity, marginalisation, illiteracy, poor health, and poor infrastructure.

– CAJ News