China requests security for southwest Nigeria ties

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – CHINA is exploring ways to promote growing bilateral economic and trade ties in southwestern Nigeria.

However, the safety of Chinese enterprises and citizens in the region must be a priority for the host government.

Consul General, Chu Maoming, exchanged these views in a telephone conversation with Sharif Abioton Yusuf, the leader of the Ogun State Assembly for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Nigeria has unique resource advantages and huge market potential,” the envoy said of Africa’s largest economy and most populous country.

Maiming recently the Sigma Industrial Park, invested and established by Chinese entrepreneurs in Ogun.

He noted the project played a positive role in improving the local industrial structure and created a wealth of jobs as well as bringing benefits to the local government.

Maoming nonetheless emphasised that the prosperity and development of enterprises needed to be guaranteed by a safe and stable external environment.

He thus hoped that the Ogun administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun would take practical measures to continuously protect the safety and interests of local Chinese enterprises and personnel.

The call comes amid insecurity, including the kidnapping of Chinese expatriates by some militants in the West Africa country.

– CAJ News