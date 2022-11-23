International arrivals to Africa more than double

by DION HENRICK

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – AFRICA has recorded a 166 percent increase in international arrivals year-on-year in January-September 2022.

This as an estimated 700 million tourists travelled internationally during the period, more than double (+133 percent) the number recorded for the same period in 2021.

This equates to 63 percent of 2019 levels and puts the sector on course to reach 65 percent of its pre-pandemic levels this year, in line with United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) scenarios.

Results were boosted by strong pent-up demand, improved confidence levels and the lifting of restrictions in an increasing number of destinations.

The robust recovery of tourism is also reflected in various industry indicators such as air capacity and hotel metrics.

However, the challenging economic environment, including persistently high inflation and soaring energy prices, aggravated by the Russian offensive in Ukraine, could weigh on the pace of recovery in the fourth quarter and into 2023.

– CAJ News