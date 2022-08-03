Cape ePrix to net billions for South Africa

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH AFRICA stands to gain an estimated R2 billion (US$118,85 million) in economic impact and over R500 million in media exposure from the Cape Town ePrix 2023.

The event set for February is the culmination of a recent partnership between South Africa Tourism and E-Movement for the next three years.

This partnership will provide the opportunity to showcase to the world South Africa’s readiness to host global events and welcome travellers to “Mzansi.”

Cape Town will be the first Southern African city to host a Formula E race. It will host for the next five years.

Often referred to as the Mother of South Africa, it is apt Cape Town’s first to host such an event.

The Formula E event has a projected 33 000 spectator base, based on previous races in similar sized cities.

Another 10 000 are projected to be international spectators spending more than seven nights in South Africa.

Another 10 000 are projected to be domestic spectators from outside of Cape Town.

Formula E has become a fast-growing motorsport event in terms of spectator audience and global television audience being broadcast in more than 190 territories.

Last week, at the Season 8 race London ePrix, SA Tourism had an activation stand to promote the Cape Town ePrix.

– CAJ News