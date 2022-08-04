Adapt IT enters Indian Ocean hotel market

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African-based Adapt IT Holdings has concluded a transaction with AGILEUM Hospitality in Mauritius.

The acquisition is through the former’s Mauritian entity, Adapt IT International.

The transaction includes the Oracle Hospitality rights to service the Indian Ocean hospitality market.

Adapt IT will operate the Mauritius hospitality business by leveraging its subsidiary, Micros South Africa, an Oracle hospitality partner since 1997.

Micros has deep insights and experience in the hospitality technology market.

It has delivered and supported solutions to thousands of clients, including leading hotels, in Sub Saharan Africa.

“Oracle Hospitality is excited that two of our longstanding partners have decided to combine their strengths,” said Denhard Jongman, Global Director Hospitality Partner Strategy at Oracle Hospitality.

“We are convinced that with this acquisition, end customers in the Indian Ocean region will continue to receive the best in class support in their daily operations and the journey to Opera Cloud,” Jongman said.

Adapt IT provides specialised software and digitally-led business solutions assisting over 10 000 businesses in over 55 countries worldwide.

Tiffany Dunsdon, Adapt IT Group CEO, said the transaction positioned Adapt IT as a leader in the hospitality technology market in the continent

“We have focus, scale, a strong track record and long-term commitment to our chosen markets,” she said.

Reginald Sibeko, Micros South Africa Managing Director, concurred.

“As Micros South Africa, we are delighted that we can extend our footprint and add value to more hospitality businesses within the Indian Ocean market,” Sibeko added.

– CAJ News