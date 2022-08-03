Standard Bank plugs youth into opportunities

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – STANDARD Bank has launched PluggedIn, a platform it believes will assist youth in the continent start, grow and enhance their careers.

PluggedIn is open to the public and offers end-to-end career services within a single platform.

It is anticipated to ensure access to tools, resources, support and opportunities.

“PluggedIn is a platform designed to plug youth into the right career and gear them up to land their dream career,” said Funeka Montjane, Group Chief Executive of Consumer and High Net Worth at Standard Bank.

The official said this was Standard Bank’s “gift” to its budding and hopeful youth and staying true to the bank’s commitment to help young people become “10% millionaires.”

“We will continue to look at cool things to plug you into,” Montjane said.

The launch comes as South Africa continues to face a high youth unemployment rate and severe skills shortages.

Standard Bank is headquartered in South Africa.

The country’s youth unemployment rate of 63,9 percent is largely driven by macro-economic conditions but lack of access to educational resources and cost barriers associated with accessing and navigating the professional career services landscape exacerbates the situation.

“Through PluggedIn, we hope to address three main areas of improvement. These are accessibility, inclusion and empowerment,” said Lungisa Fuzile, Chief Executive of Standard Bank South Africa.

PluggedIn platform uses advanced technology to provide a multi-lingual, mobile-friendly and personalised experience.

Membership is free.

There is access to a curated list of free, certified skills development courses from training providers.

– CAJ News