Techno sponsorship boost for Africa’s First Ladies

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – VODACOM Congo has announced its selection as the official sponsor of the 20th anniversary of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

The technology firm views this as an opportunity to consolidate its commitment in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and that of the Vodacom Group at a pan-African level.

Through its Group, Vodacom Congo is taking part in a vast pan-African programme called “Africa.Connected.”

The initiative aims to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation through connectivity and access to Vodafone and Vodacom digital services and platforms.

OAFLAD is an annual conference that brings together First Ladies from different African countries, to share their experiences and demonstrate their commitment to sustainable development, the promotion of women’s and children’s rights on the continent, youth development and the promotion of gender diversity.

“Our ambition to extend coverage and modernize networks to bridge the digital divide in the DRC is part of our pan-African Africa Connected programme,” said Khalil-Al-Americani, Chief Executive Officer of Vodacom Congo.

“This aims to support the inclusion of rural communities and SMEs, and to strengthen the digital and financial skills of women and young people, among others. In this way, we can ensure that no one is left behind,” the executive added.

As an official sponsor of OFLAD, Vodacom Congo pledged commitment to help meet the challenges of connectivity and affordability and to support positive synergies such as strategic alliances between governments, the private sector, development agencies and technology companies to improve the living conditions of African children, youth and women.

“We are proud to support OAFLAD. Each stakeholder at this high-level conference can bring a unique and different perspective. All these forces gathered around one table can accelerate Africa’s digital literacy program, which is the foundation of sustainable development,” said Pamela Ilunga, Deputy CEO of Vodacom Congo.

Vodacom has over 21 million subscribers in DRC, where it has been operational for as many years.

– CAJ News