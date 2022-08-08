Logicalis acquires UK’s Q Associates

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LOGICALIS has acquired Q Associates, one of the United Kingdom’s leading providers of information technology consultancy and advisory services.

Logicalis is the subsidiary of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed Datatec.

The acquisition adds complementary capabilities to Logicalis core expertise in digital infrastructure, networking and cloud, enabling a broader portfolio of solutions and services.

Q Associates provides technology solutions to UK universities and research councils, government security services and home office departments and commercial clients across major industry sectors.

These including finance, legal, transportation and energy.

Q Associates holds advanced technical accreditations with some of the world’s leading technology vendors, including Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, IBM and Rubrik.

“The acquisition of Q Associates will extend the reach and skills of Logicalis UK&I, underlining our commitment to grow and provide increased value to customers across all sectors, especially Higher Education and Government Secured Services,” Jens Montanana, Datatec’s Chief Executive Officer, commented.

– CAJ News