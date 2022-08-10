Emirates expansion boosts Mauritius tourism targets

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – EMIRATES’ increased frequencies to Mauritius is a major boost to the government’s ambitions to host over 1 million tourists by June next year.

The airline is to increase flights to the island nation, starting October 1.

The additional evening frequency, effective end of January 2023, is in response to increased travel demand to and from Mauritius.

This latest announcement comes after the re-introduction of double-daily flights.

“We thank the Mauritian authorities for considering our request to operate a third daily flight,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said.

He said air connectivity is critical to international tourism hence the extra seats will help the company bring more visitors from across its network to Mauritius, and accommodate rising demand.

“Emirates is committed to playing a key role to promote inbound travel, and support the government in achieving its goal of hosting 1,4 million tourists by June 2023,” Al Maktoum said.

The third-daily flight will boost seat capacity to and from Mauritius by approximately 35 percent. The added frequency supplements the existing double-daily Airbus A380 services.

In addition, Emirates’ addition between Dubai and Mauritius’ Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport will provide around 30-40 tonnes of cargo belly-hold capacity for businesses.

Emirates is in its 20th year of operations to the Indian Ocean destination.

In May this year, Emirates renewed its memorandum of understanding (MOu) with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) aimed at jointly promoting the island across Emirates’ global network.

– CAJ News