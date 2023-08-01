Avon launches Far Away Beyond the Moon

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON has introduced Far Away Beyond The Moon, described as an intriguing parfum that captures the mystery of a perfect moon.

According to the fragrance brand, the parfum is powered by the creamy radiance of the Belle de Nuit flower, a nocturnal flower that only blooms in the full intensity of moonlight.

Sustainably captured from the Hawaiian island of Kauai, the Belle de Nuit note was created without picking the flowers or disturbing its natural environment.

Far Away Beyond The Moon is the latest addition to the Far Away family, and hailed as the most intense and mysterious one yet.

It is developed using a higher concentration of fragrance oil.

The key notes of the parfum include top notes of a sparkling luminous Wild Cherry Essence, bright Baies Rose and a ripe juicy Blackberry Accord.

There are heart notes of a glowing Water Fruits Accord and rich Tuberose, alongside Belle de Nuit as well as bse notes of a velvety Milk Moon Accord, Madagascar Vanilla and sustainably sourced Sandalwood Essence.

Describing the scent, perfumer Hernan Figoli, said: “Far Away Beyond The Moon is inspired by the beauty of a full moon, how it leaves you with a feeling of fascination and reminds you just how big the world is to explore.”

“The new parfum takes the Far Away woman on a new glamorous journey, further than ever before… Beyond The Moon.”

In a blind test, almost 7 out of 10 (68 percent) Premium fragrance users said they would switch to Far Away Beyond The Moon.

With almost two thirds of women (63 percent) saying they treat themselves to fragrances to make them feel better in times of hardship, Far Away Beyond The Moon provides that luxurious treat to women, without the luxury price tag.

– CAJ News