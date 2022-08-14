Man’s failure to turn the tide on gender violence

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

THE scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) is escalating despite all the crusades to curb it.

Civil society has formulated movements and manoeuvres against the menace but to no avail.

Policy makers have crafted laws aimed at curbing these vices. Again, nothing seems to be working.

Politicians work day and night to ensure new legislation is crafted to favour women and protect girl children but all these pieces of laws and brilliant constitutions have failed to turn on tide against GBV.

Have you ever asked yourself why the world today is not at peace? Why is world peace so elusive and slippery?

This True Gospel will give you the biblical answers that our policy makers, both men and women should embrace.

Firstly, although humans have accomplished marvelous things, they are not created with the ability to direct their own steps.

Human schemes have failed because the whole world is lying in the power of the wicked one, who is Lucifer, also called Satan the Devil.

Thus, human efforts have not been able to bring peace to the world.

According to Jeremiah 10:23 of the New International Version: “LORD, I know that people’s lives are not their own; it is not for them to direct their steps.”

The Amplified Bible states: “O LORD, I know that the path of [life of] a man is not in himself; It is not within [the limited ability of] man [even one at his best] to choose and direct his steps [in life].

Further, the book of 1 John 5:19 of the English Standard Version remarks: “We know that we are from God, and the whole world lies in the power of the evil one.”

Humans’ self- interest and ambition have also made world peace elusive. Only a world government that can teach people to love what is right and care for one another will bring world peace.

Isaiah 32:17 of the Holman Christian Standard Bible mentions: “The result of righteousness will be peace; the effect of righteousness will be quiet confidence forever.”

Isaiah 48:18, 22 of the New International Version notes: “If only you had paid attention to my commands (Jehovah), your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea. There is no peace,” says the LORD, “for the wicked.”

If I may ask, who will establish peace then on earth?

The next edition of True Gospel will further expand this topic.

It will delve into what the bible teaches us about respecting each other regardless of gender.

The piece will focus on what the bible teaches women or wives about respecting men.

What does God require men/husbands to do to please their women/wives?

Check it out next week.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika