BREAKING: Odinga’s coalition rejects Kenya poll ‘results’

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE election process in Kenya has taken a peculiar twist after the Azimio La Umoja of Raila Odinga rejected the outcome, before results were announced.

The standoff has delayed the official announcement of the results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the National Tallying Centre at Bomas of Kenya outside Nairobi.

Odinga has also been absent from the centre, sparking delays in the announcement by more than 2 hours at the time of publication.

Speculation is rife the developments on Monday indicted a victory for the other frontrunner and Vice President, William Ruto, as the fifth president of the East African country.

Saitabao Ole Kanchory, Odinga’s chief agent, raised allegations of vote rigging.

He claimed the coalition had received intelligence reports that the IEBC system was penetrated and hacked.

“This is the most mismanaged election in Kenya’s history,” Kanchory said.

He demanded the arrest of some IEBC officials. Azimio officials later exited the tallying centre.

Kenyans went to polls last Tuesday and by law, IEBC must announce the president-elect within a week.

The standoff could throw Kenya into crisis over 14 years after a disputed outcome left over 1 000 people dead and 600 000 displaced. Odinga has failed in four previous attempts at the presidency.

– CAJ News